Where Glenn Howerton's Dennis Was During The It's Always Sunny-Abbott Elementary Crossover

In "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary," we learn that Dennis just wanted to get through the week of community service without any problems, much like he simply wanted to tend bar on Valentine's Day in the episode "The Gang Tends Bar." He's generally a bit less chaotic than the rest of the gang, so it makes sense that he would rather go try and brew better coffee for the teacher's lounge (and refer to himself as Walter White) than spend time around children. Honestly I'm surprised he was even allowed to do community service around kids due to his criminal history, but hey, it works. The only scheme he gets involved with is one where he and Charlie try to re-write Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" with new lyrics to teach the kids about 9/11, and even then, he does his best to work behind the scenes.

While Dennis is incredibly concerned about being recorded, the rest of the gang repeatedly forget that they're on camera or wearing mics, which has its own precedence. After all, in "Making Dennis Reynolds a Murderer," Frank (Danny DeVito) forgets he's mic'd up when he confesses some horrible things in a bathroom stall (spoofing the HBO true crime series "The Jinx"), and it's not like Charlie, Dee, or Mac (Rob Mac) are the most observant people anyway. At some point, Dennis is probably going to film the gang and make it into a show like he did with Mac and Charlie's moms in "Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy," and then we'll have reached the "Sunny" singularity.

New episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premiere Wednesdays at 9:00 P.M. EST on FXX and the next day on Hulu.