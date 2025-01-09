Why Can't Charlie From It's Always Sunny Read? The Abbott Elementary Crossover Offered One Theory

Although it's widely agreed that nobody in the main cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a good person, it's also generally agreed that Charlie (Charlie Day) is the closest thing to a good person the group has. Charlie has a sweet, childlike nature to him; sure, I'll never forgive him for the way he treated Alexandra Daddario, but it'll always hurt to wonder about what his life could've been. If he'd grown up with a better friend group, and if his uncle Jack hadn't molested him, and if he maybe stopped sniffing glue so often, there's a world where Charlie becomes a happier, higher-functioning person. We know from "Charlie Work" (an amazing season 10 episode) that Charlie is capable of great feats of competence, but as long as he's hanging out at Paddy's Pub he'll never reach his full potential.

Nowhere does my heart weep for poor Charlie more than during the show's many, many jokes about how he doesn't know how to read. He's illiterate, and he's in denial about being illiterate, and all of his friends just sort of accept this part of him. There's no attempt by the "Always Sunny" gang to figure out the hows and whys of Charlie's illiteracy; they simply chalk it up to Charlie's lack of intelligence.

That's why I'm pleased with the latest "Abbott Elementary" episode, which is the first part of a two-part crossover between its show and "Always Sunny." (The second part will air as an "Always Sunny" episode later this year.) The teachers at Abbott quickly find out the gang are a bunch of criminals — even Janine turns against them the moment Dee decides to try to steal her man — but Charlie's the only one who escapes their scorn. Jacob deduces that Charlie can't read, and then he, Barbara, and Melissa decide to help him out.