In It's Always Sunny, Failure Is The Default And We Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

The latest season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is here, and it has revived one of the gang's longest-held traditions: failing miserably. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) have never been successful at much of anything. Their only successful business venture to date is Dennis and Mac's "Dick Towel" enterprise, which netted them several thousands of dollars that they immediately spent on a decrepit "P. Diddy-style shrimping vessel." Their failures are as varied as they are numerous, ranging from getting addicted to crack instead of becoming a veterinarian to accidentally clothing the January 6 insurrectionists with their furred costume business.

The only reason that Paddy's Pub is still open is because Frank (Danny DeVito) continues to pump money into it, and he has had a number of successful business ventures. Frank is utterly ruthless, a former business shark people called "The Warthog" (think Logan Roy by way of Jerry Springer), and he's managed to stay wealthy and keep Paddy's afloat, somehow.

The inflated furniture business is far from the gang's first or worst investment, but it certainly is a funny one. The gang is always destined to fail, and that's vital to the series' success. Catch more of these lovable losers when new episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premiere on Thursdays on FXX and the next day on Hulu, and read on to learn why the gang's failures are as much a part of them as their alcoholism or their love of Boyz II Men.