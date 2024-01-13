The It's Always Sunny Episode That Had Charlie Day Worried About The Cameraman

"Charlie Work" is easily one of the most memorable episodes in the 16 seasons and counting of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Some of the episodes are best remembered for their off-color jokes, like "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6," but other times, it's the scope of the episode that garners attention, like the ambitious musical episode "The Nightman Cometh," or the unforgettable holiday special "A Very Sunny Christmas." Even so, perhaps the most impressive technical feat of all is the one-shot wonder that is "Charlie Work."

The season 10 episode follows Paddy's Pub's resident ghoul fan Charlie Kelly as he tries to pass the bar's health inspection while the other members of the gang get up to no good, wrapped up in a scheme involving steaks, airline miles, and live chickens. The episode presented lots of technical challenges at every turn, the first of which was writing an episode that unfolds in real-time without cutting away from Charlie at any point.

"Could we write a story that has to unfold in real-time, that's interesting?" Charlie Day wondered aloud in a 2015 interview with Collider. Day stars in the series as Charlie alongside "Sunny" co-creators Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney, who supplement their comedic forces with the formidable Kaitlin Olson and the incomparable Danny DeVito.

Doing an episode in real-time felt like a good idea, and the most "compelling" way to execute it was to do it all in one take, Howerton added. What's more, Charlie is trying to execute his plan on a tight schedule that gives the episode some very big stakes (pun intended).

"It's a ticking clock, from the time the episode starts until it ends, there's a ticking clock and everyone is just frantically — so putting in a one-er actually services that type of story in that way," Howerton added.