The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Set Glenn Howerton Hated (And Why He Changed His Mind)

"It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" has come a long way from its low-budget roots. Before the show got picked up by FX, the creators' first few episodes were home-made and only possible because they'd managed to find an affordable camera. Nowadays, the show is funded so well that there don't seem to be any limits. They could film in a completely different location for an episode or two (or a whole mini-season), experiment with claymation, and bring in all sorts of surprising guest stars. For Glenn Howerton, a co-creator of the show and the actor who plays Dennis, it was the season 11 finale that served as the most gratuitous example of the show's rising budget.

"The Gang Goes to Hell: Part Two" takes place almost entirely in one room, the prison cell on a cruise ship after the gang had tried and failed to have a relaxing vacation. This might not sound expensive — if anything, keeping the whole episode on a single set seems remarkably cheap — except for how the show had to build a giant pool around the set and build it so the set could rise and lower as much as necessary. The room gets flooded with water as the episode goes on, and this one element made the episode's production process far more complicated than it had ever been.

"The first time I saw it I was like, 'This is the stupidest thing I've ever seen in my life,'" Howerton explained in a Behind the Scenes clip. "'This is such a giant waste of money, such a giant waste of time, such a giant waste of resources.' I was like, 'There has got to be a simpler and easier way to do this.'"