How It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Was Born Out Of The British Office And Curb Your Enthusiasm

Of all the ways to describe "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the phrase "'Seinfeld' on crack" is perhaps the most popular. Both shows follow around a few eccentric, petty, self-absorbed friends who are each incapable of maintaining any kind of meaningful relationship outside of their own closed-off group. The difference is that the characters on "Seinfeld" weren't sniffing glue or beating up the local children.

For the creators of "Always Sunny," however, the main inspirations were not exactly "Seinfeld," but two newer, more experimental shows. On Conan O'Brien's podcast, Charlie Day explained how, when they were making the decision to film their own sitcom, they based it on the success of the British version of "The Office," and Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"We were looking at the British 'Office,' and how sort of cheap it looked. It just seemed very handheld and very easy to shoot, and the lighting just seemed like they just threw on the lights in an office and filmed it," Day said. "'Curb' had just come out around then and it felt the same... Glenn [Howerton] or someone had stumbled upon this camera [the Panasonic DVX 100A], and it kind of looked like those shows, but it was an affordable camera. So that combination of an attainable look with an affordable camera and we thought, 'Well, we could shoot something.'"

So, they made two cheap early episodes of the show and sent them off to producers. While they were waiting for a response, they worked on their third episode, which was when things really started to come together. "We started to find our voice and our timing and get a little bit better how to use the camera," Day explained.