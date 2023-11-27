What Inspired Charlie's Love Of Ghouls In It's Always Sunny

On "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) is one seriously strange human being. He eats cat food and drinks beer in order to get to sleep, huffs enough paint and glue to kill a horse, and shares a single-room walk-up and a bed with a man named Frank (Danny DeVito). He also has an unhealthy obsession with a local coffee shop waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), and when the gang finds out that she's getting married, they do everything in their power to find a new love interest for Charlie. That means setting him up with an online dating profile and asking for his likes and dislikes, which gets as weird as one might expect. In "The Waitress is Getting Married," Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) discover that Charlie is really into "ghouls," and when they ask for clarification, they don't really get much.

On a May 2023 episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast" where they discuss "The Waitress is Getting Married," the guys talk about the origin of Charlie's love of ghouls, which went on to become a running gag throughout the series. It turns out that the ghouls Charlie describes come directly from Howerton's childhood.