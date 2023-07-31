Charlie Day Was The Musical Force Behind It's Always Sunny's The Nightman Cometh

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has a lot of standout episodes, but the season 4 finale, "The Nightman Cometh," is definitely up there. It was not the show's first time dabbling with musical sequences, nor its last, but it's definitely the one people remember most. It's the one where Charlie puts his heart into writing a romantic coming-of-age story to impress his long-term stalkee The Waitress, but instead accidentally writes a musical about a kid getting molested.

Even for the actors themselves, this episode still sticks with them. "I never stopped singing, 'You gotta pay the troll toll to get into that boy's hole,'" Danny DeVito told GQ in a 2018 oral history on the episode. "After that episode, wherever I'd go, people would scream it [at me] out of windows." That line was yet another dark misunderstanding: Charlie wrote the line as "boy's soul," not hole, but the two phrases sound tragically similar, and Frank Reynolds made zero attempts to distinguish the two.

"I spent months waking up in the middle of the night singing 'Tiny Boy, Little Boy,'" said Kaitlyn Olson, referring to an absurdly catchy song Dee and Dennis sing that starts off the musical. Again, Charlie intended it to be sweet, but the pedophilic overtones are so agonizing that Dee feels the need to sing off-script at the end to clarify that she has "never had sex with a child." This is some super dark stuff right here, a continuation of the running gag where Charlie was maybe sorta definitely molested by his Uncle Jack. Most shows couldn't do a joke like this without alienating its audience, but "It's Always Sunny" kept it funny through Charlie's oblivious insistence that the musical is innocent, and the rest of the gang's inability to see it as such.