Andrew Friedman Didn't Have To Audition For Uncle Jack In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is filled with pretty despicable characters, and I'm not just talking about the gang at Paddy's Pub. Peripheral characters and family members have weaved in and out of the boundary-pushing comedy's 16 seasons and counting, but perhaps none were quite as memorable as Charlie's Uncle Jack.

A little bit about Uncle Jack: he loves large hands, wrestling, and practicing estate law — as long as his opponent doesn't have bigger hands than him. He is played by character actor Andrew Friedman, who has had recurring roles in other major network shows like "Glow" and "Better Call Saul." Friedman might not be the most easily identifiable star in Hollywood, but he is undoubtedly a stand-out performer in "It's Always Sunny." Maybe that's why he didn't even have to audition to land a role in the longest-running live-action sitcom.

Before scoring a spot on the hit comedy, Friedman had appeared as a background actor in major shows like "Scrubs," but had never been given much of a chance to shine on screen. He did, however, have some experience with comedy. The actor was in an improv and sketch comedy troupe performing at the Groundlings Theatre and School when he first met the gang — and he got the job that very same night.