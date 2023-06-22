It's Always Sunny Season 16 Episode 4 Ups Uncle Jack's Creep Factor - And It May Be Too Much

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." It also contains references to pedophilia, child sexual abuse and pornography. Reader discretion is advised.

There have been some pretty dark running gags throughout "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," but Uncle Jack's pedophilia is definitely one of the darkest. The character, played by Andrew Friedman, first appeared in the seventh episode of season 1, in the aptly named "Charlie Got Molested." Though the episode was actually about a ploy the McPoyles forced Charlie into regarding a coach at their old high school, later episodes hinted at the fact that Charlie actually was molested, but by Uncle Jack instead of Coach Murray. Jack's probable pedophile tendencies have mostly been one-off gags or hints at Charlie's traumatic upbringing, but in the season 16 episode "Frank Vs Russia," his creepy (and illegal!) predilection is all but confirmed.

The best moments with Uncle Jack are the ones where he's being utterly humiliated, like in "McPoyle vs Ponderosa: Trial of the Century," when he tries to hide his "small" hands beneath big rubber ones and accidentally tosses one across the courtroom before screeching "Nobody look!" Other moments, like appearing on the news and showing a photo of a nude child while declaring it art are more awkward, pushing the line of decency every time. "It's Always Sunny" has never been bound by the rules of TV, but "Frank VS Russia" gives us more Uncle Jack and some seriously off-putting jokes that might even cross the line for some hardcore fans.