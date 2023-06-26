It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton Doesn't Believe Dennis Is A Psychopath

By this point in the show's run, it's widely accepted by "Always Sunny" fans that Dennis Reynolds is a bit of a psychopath. When Dee asks him if he has a "skin luggage" back in season 10, his main reason for not having one is because of the smell, not because of the flaying involved. When Dee reminds him during a season 3 experiment that they aren't actually going to kill someone, Dennis seems disappointed. In particular, Dennis is a bit of a creep towards women; everything he says about "the implication" is terrifying, just as his system for picking up girls is questionable at best. Nobody on "Always Sunny" is a good person, but Dennis is the only one we often find ourselves afraid of.

Glenn Howerton, however, doesn't consider his character a psychopath. Even though Dennis has repeatedly alleged that he literally doesn't have any feelings, Howerton believes there's more to him than meets the eye. "He does have feelings; he has very deep and strong feelings, and he's actually a very fragile person, so a lot of his psychopathic behavior comes from a deep-seated insecurity," Howerton explained in a 2015 Vice interview. To understand what he's talking about, fans only have to look back to episodes like "The Gang Goes on Family Fight," where Dennis is left writhing on the floor because the sound of the buzzer hurts him so much. Dennis may act like it's just physical pain from the buzzer being so loud, but it's clear he's emotionally devastated by what the buzzer means: that he's wrong, that he's not the smartest person in the room.