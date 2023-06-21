It's Always Sunny Season 16 Episode 4 Gives Us A Reversed DENNIS System

This article contains spoilers for season 16, episode 4 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Season 16 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has already had several great throwbacks to previous seasons, including a premiere that revisited the extra rooms in Charlie's apartment and a second episode that brought back his sisters. Episode 4, "Frank Vs Russia," likewise sees the return of the infamous DENNIS system. This system of seducing women was created by Dennis (Glenn Howerton) in a season 5 episode called "The DENNIS System," and Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) all tried to apply his system to their own failed attempts at courtship.

In season 16, Dennis reveals that he has another system specifically for seducing men, and he shares this knowledge with his sister Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and the finally out-of-the-closet Mac. Why does Dennis, ostensibly a straight man, have a system for seducing men? He refuses to answer, although my theory is that he created it just to see if he could seduce a man as an attempt to appease his own ego. He's shown that he's willing to dabble with queerness before, like in the season 8 episode "Frank's Back in Business," when he believes he's been gifted a male sex worker. Then again, this is Dennis Reynolds, five star man and alleged cat-person murderer, so who knows?

So what is this DENNIS system for men called? Well, the SINNED system, of course! Let's take a look at this new system of seduction from the incomprehensible mind of Dennis.