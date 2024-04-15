The Jinx Part Two Review: The Greatest True Crime Doc In History Continues

For my money, Andrew Jarecki's 2015 documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" is the greatest true crime documentary ever made. It has everything you could ever want in a documentary of that genre: a bizarre compelling subject at its center, class commentary, archival footage of his highly publicized murder trial, tons of access to the man himself, a discovery of new evidence in a separate case against him, a direct confrontation, and, famously, a jaw-dropping ending in which the subject confesses his crimes to himself after an interview because he didn't realize his microphone was still on. The scope of the story is truly incredible, and I remember devouring the news about Durst being arrested the day before the final episode aired.

Nine years later, Jarecki is back with "The Jinx: Part Two," which lays out exactly how Durst was caught and details his new trial for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman. There are six episodes in this season, but HBO only sent out the first four for review, which feels like an odd decision. To use a Durst-ism, "I can't imagine" trying to write about the first season without seeing that explosive finale, so it seems weird to try to discuss this new season with two episodes still unseen. (This is especially true since — spoilers for real life — Robert Durst died in 2022, so I assume there can't be another season 1-level bombshell at the end of these episodes that has an impact on the real world in the same way.) But there's plenty to talk about from the first four episodes, and I'll do my best not to spoil any major details here.