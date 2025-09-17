Gen V Season 2: What Happened To Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson?
This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Gen V" season 2 — "New Year, New U," "Justice Never Forgets," and "H Is for Human."
"Gen V" season 2 brings back the vast majority of its surviving protagonists and antagonists, but there's one major exception: Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson, Polarity's (Sean Patrick Thomas) magnetism-powered son, is nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, there's a very real, very tragic reason for his departure, as well as the "For Chance" tribute text after the season 1 recap in episode 1 ("New Year, New U").
On March 30, 2024, "Gen V" star Perdomo died at 27 following a motorcycle accident. A few days after the tragedy, the show's producers announced that "Gen V" will not recast Andre following Perdomo's death, instead choosing to rework season 2 to reflect the real-life situation. In the first three episodes, we see how this was done. Episode 1 drops hints about Andre's passing during the group's captivity between the seasons — an event that has shaken the other main characters to the core.
The season premiere eventually explains that Perdomo's character died a heroic death as he tried to rescue his friends, but suffered a fatal stroke while trying to rip out a large steel door with his powers. Episodes 2 ("Justice Never Forgets") and 3 ("H Is for Human") further discuss his death and cover in great detail how much the others miss him. Ultimately, Polarity — whose own season 1 stroke and grief over his son's death have caused him to disown Vought and seek vengeance — decides to join the protagonists on their quest to spy on God U and, hopefully, find a way to avenge Andre's death.
The season 1 recap in the Gen V season 2 premiere spells out Andre's fate
After "Gen V" season 2 reveals what happened to Andre, it's worth going back and giving the season 1 recap in the beginning of "New Year, New U" another look. As it turns out, the recap is filled to the brim with homages to Andre (and thus Perdomo), as well as hints about the character's fate.
Andre is the very first character we see in the recap, and he gets plenty of screen time throughout. The summary also devotes plenty of time to Polarity's aforementioned stroke in season 1, which revealed that both father and son have the same weakness: Using their magnetism powers slowly damages their brain beyond repair.
It's worth pointing out that Andre was specifically aware of this risk that comes with his powers when he chose to rescue his friends from captivity instead of simply running away himself (which, for comparison, is what Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau chose to do). Because he knew his limitations and how risky the door maneuver would be, Andre effectively and knowingly performed a heroic sacrifice to save the people he loved the most. It's clear that the people behind the show thought long and hard about how to best honor Perdomo and his character, because as off-screen sendoffs go, it's hard to think of a more chivalrous one — especially in the context of a show as brutal as nasty as "Gen V" usually is.
"Gen V" season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.