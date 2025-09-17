Gen V Season 2: What Happened To Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson?

This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Gen V" season 2 — "New Year, New U," "Justice Never Forgets," and "H Is for Human."

"Gen V" season 2 brings back the vast majority of its surviving protagonists and antagonists, but there's one major exception: Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson, Polarity's (Sean Patrick Thomas) magnetism-powered son, is nowhere to be seen. Unfortunately, there's a very real, very tragic reason for his departure, as well as the "For Chance" tribute text after the season 1 recap in episode 1 ("New Year, New U").

On March 30, 2024, "Gen V" star Perdomo died at 27 following a motorcycle accident. A few days after the tragedy, the show's producers announced that "Gen V" will not recast Andre following Perdomo's death, instead choosing to rework season 2 to reflect the real-life situation. In the first three episodes, we see how this was done. Episode 1 drops hints about Andre's passing during the group's captivity between the seasons — an event that has shaken the other main characters to the core.

The season premiere eventually explains that Perdomo's character died a heroic death as he tried to rescue his friends, but suffered a fatal stroke while trying to rip out a large steel door with his powers. Episodes 2 ("Justice Never Forgets") and 3 ("H Is for Human") further discuss his death and cover in great detail how much the others miss him. Ultimately, Polarity — whose own season 1 stroke and grief over his son's death have caused him to disown Vought and seek vengeance — decides to join the protagonists on their quest to spy on God U and, hopefully, find a way to avenge Andre's death.