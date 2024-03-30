Gen V And Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Chance Perdomo Has Died At 27

Chance Perdomo, the young breakout star of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "Gen V," and the "After We Fell" series, has tragically passed away at the age of 27. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Perdomo died following a motorcycle accident. "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," reads a statement from his representatives. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of "Gen V" released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) regarding his passing. "The entire 'Gen V' family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time." The show's producers additionally commented:

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Perdomo might not have been a household name yet, but he was certainly on his way to becoming one of the most sought-after young performers. Fans fell in love with him as Ambrose Spellman on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," but his turn as Andre Anderson on "Gen V" was proving to be a star-making performance.