Gen V And Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Chance Perdomo Has Died At 27
Chance Perdomo, the young breakout star of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "Gen V," and the "After We Fell" series, has tragically passed away at the age of 27. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Perdomo died following a motorcycle accident. "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," reads a statement from his representatives. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."
Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of "Gen V" released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) regarding his passing. "The entire 'Gen V' family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time." The show's producers additionally commented:
"We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."
Perdomo might not have been a household name yet, but he was certainly on his way to becoming one of the most sought-after young performers. Fans fell in love with him as Ambrose Spellman on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," but his turn as Andre Anderson on "Gen V" was proving to be a star-making performance.
Chance Perdomo, gone too soon
Perdomo was born in Los Angeles, California, but was raised in Southampton, England, attending Redbridge Community School and Peter Symonds College. He initially planned to study law before changing plans and pursuing acting. He moved to London to study acting at the Identity School of Acting and was a member of the National Youth Theatre. Perdomo appeared in multiple short films before nabbing a recurring role on "Hetty Feather," but his big breakthrough came with the BBC Three drama "Killed By My Debt," where he was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role. That same year, it was announced that he was joining the cast of the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" as Ambrose, the pansexual warlock specifically written for him after series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was impressed by Perdomo's audition for Jughead Jones on "Riverdale."
He made his feature film debut in 2021 as Landon Gibson in "After We Fell," returning to the character in 2022 for "After Ever Happy" and 2023's "After Everything." It was "Gen V," however, that was helping introduce Perdomo to his largest audience yet. As Andre Anderson, the collegiate Supe with the powers of magnetic manipulation, Perdomo was shaping up to be — alongside London Thor and Derek Luh's Jordan Li, Lizze Broadway's Emma Meyer, and Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau — one of the new heroes of "The Boys" extended universe. Perdomo's passing comes ahead of filming season 2 of "Gen V," and production has understandably been halted. He had come under fire last year for questionable social media habits, but Perdomo did mention in an interview with Numero magazine in February of 2024 that he had wrapped production on an action comedy that has yet to be announced, which is presumed to be his final role.
27 years old is far, far too young to leave this world. May he rest in peace.