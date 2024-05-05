Gen V Will Not Recast Chance Perdomo's Role Following Actor's Tragic Death

The news of actor Chance Perdomo's death came as a horrible shock when it was first reported several weeks ago. Perdomo was just 27 years old when he was killed in a motorcycle crash. A rising star thanks to his standout performances in "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "The Boys" spinoff "Gen V," Perdomo was reportedly returning to Toronto for the first "Gen V" season 2 table read when the accident occurred. Production was immediately put on hold to give the cast and creative team time to process the tragedy and decide how best to handle it within the show.

Now, the producers of "Gen V" have released a statement on social media confirming that Perdomo's character, Andre Anderson, will not be recast in season 2:

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at 'Gen V' is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

The first season of "Gen V" ended with Andre and several other characters held in captivity by Vought International, the villainous megacorporation that controls their school, Godolkin University, and was responsible for giving them superpowers. Given Andre's current perilous situation, he may simply be written out via the character's death — though the writers could also have him escape and go into hiding indefinitely.