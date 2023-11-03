Gen V Ending Explained: The Spin-Off Goes First Class

This post contains spoilers for "Gen V" and "The Boys."

Throughout the first six episodes of "Gen V," the show seemed surprisingly self-contained. Sure, you got some cameos from The Deep and some stray mentions of Homelander being on trial, but for the most part it felt like a small-scale conspiracy taking place in a fairly closed-off school. You didn't have to watch "The Boys" to understand it, and it didn't seem like you needed to tune in to "Gen V" to understand season 4 of "The Boys."

This all shifted at the end of episode 6, "Jumanji," which revealed that Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) has been plotting to build a virus that will wipe out all of the Supes. Immediately, the implications became clear: If she succeeded, this would have massive repercussions throughout "The Boys." Not only could it mean the death of bad Supes like Homelander or The Deep; it would mean the demise of Starlight and Kimiko as well.

Still, for most of "Jumanji" it seemed like the show would stay relatively self-contained. With the core characters reeling from the reveal that Cate (Maddie Phillips) had been betraying them and wiping their memories, "Jumanji" seemed to serve the clear narrative purpose of getting the gang back together. The other characters learned Cate's backstory and were forced to confront their own sins in the process. By the end of the episode, the direction for the rest of the season seemed clear: Cate would redeem herself and — win or lose — they'd all band together for the finale, likely preserving the status quo for "The Boys" in the process. Of course, those next two episodes weren't so simple.