Gen V's Biggest Villain Finally Shows Her True Colors

One constant among the universe of "The Boys" is that there will always be a non-supe or two at the top of the corporate chain, surviving not through physical strength but through sheer self-preserving strategy. The main show currently has Stan Edgar, a cold-hearted businessman who is inexplicably unfazed by Homelander's many threats over the years. Does Edgar have something up his sleeve, or is he really just that tough and immovable? We still don't know for sure.

On the spin-off's side of things, we have Indira Shetty, the university's new dean, who manages to keep these supe students in line despite knowing that most of them could destroy her with relative ease. And unlike Edgar, Shetty isn't entirely capable of hiding her emotions; a few weeks back the supe detective Tek Knight was able to figure out one of her secrets just from the subtle signs in her body language.

In other words, Shetty's not quite on Edgar's level; she's more like Madeline Stillwell from "The Boys," season 1: a woman who almost perfectly managed to keep Homelander wrapped around her finger through sheer charisma. But in the end, Homelander discovered Stillwell's role in a conspiracy that affected him deeply, and no amount of charm could save her. The season 1 storyline feels especially relevant now, as Shetty is wrapped up in her own conspiracy that will almost certainly be discovered by our supe main characters, one of whom is extremely violent and unstable. It's not clear if Shetty can survive the recovery and, after this latest episode, we're not sure if we want her to.