Canada's Heated Rivalry Destroys The Worst Trend Of American Streaming TV

In the first episode of "Heated Rivalry," the steamy Crave Canada series based on Rachel Reid's hockey romance novels erupting on HBO Max, rookies Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) from Russia and Canada's Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) find themselves in the gym after becoming the first and second draft picks for Major League Hockey. Positioned as rivals from the very beginning, their competitive nature is always present. They pedal on stationary bikes as if they're in the final stretch of the Tour de France; breath ragged, sweat dripping, machines struggling beneath them.

When Ilya realizes Shane has forgotten his water bottle, he silently offers his own. Ilya dangles the bottle in front of Shane, letting their fingers graze in a way that appears anything but accidental. Shane tips the water into his mouth without letting the bottle touch his lips, and Ilya watches him, absorbing every subtle tic. "More," Ilya mouths, barely audible, and Shane obeys instantly. The camera catches the moment from just above Shane's arm, half of Ilya's face lit by the white of Shane's long-sleeve shirt. His whispered command lies in plain sight for anyone not glued to their phone.

A distressing trend in American streaming is the popularization of what Netflix calls "casual viewing," or the idea that shows and movies need to be crafted with the understanding that people watching aren't actually watching. It's a creatively bankrupt approach to storytelling that allows the most disinterested people to become the arbiters of what is prioritized by the biggest streaming platform in the world. It's a uniquely American approach, placing more value on the capitalistic benefits of capitulating to laziness rather than what's best for the story.

Thankfully, "Heated Rivalry" refuses to cater to anyone unwilling to actually pay attention.