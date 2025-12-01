HBO Max's New Big Hit Is A Must-Watch Hockey Romance Series With A Smutty Twist

Executives are constantly trying to figure out what kind of programming will keep audiences glued to their screens, and in our current era, the answer is to connect a series to existing, already-popular intellectual property. HBO Max's Stephen King prequel series "It: Welcome to Derry" continues to crush it in the ratings, and both "The Last of Us" and anything related to George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" are awards darlings for the service. But HBO Max's latest hit isn't a show it produced in-house; it's one it merely acquired the United States streaming rights to from the Canadian platform Crave, the same folks that gave us huge hits like Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney's "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy." It's the latter of the aforementioned duo who's at the helm of the buzzy (and spicey) "Heated Rivalry," an adaptation of Rachel Reid's mega-popular queer, smutty hockey romance novels packed to the brim with anatomical enthusiasm.

Social media has already lost its collective mind over the first two available episodes, and the fervent fanbase on BookTok has been feral for these characters for over five years. And truly, who can blame them? The series centers on eight years of secret hookups between two devastatingly attractive hockey rivals — Canadian Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Russian Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) — who trade smoldering glances on the ice, only to devour each other in secret. The TV adaptation captures the same steamy energy of the book, with the story anchored by two leads whose chemistry is so combustible I'm amazed the set didn't violate fire codes.

HBO Max subscribers are now practically foaming at the mouth for the next episode. And to think "Heated Rivalry" didn't have confirmed distribution stateside less than a month ago (and was announced just a week before airing).