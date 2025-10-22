It: Welcome To Derry Review: The Stephen King Prequel Series Is Surprisingly Scary And Gruesome

And what of everyone's favorite sewer clown, Pennywise? It's no secret that Bill Skarsgård is reprising his role from the films, but it's also recently been revealed that the character won't show up right away — at least not in clown form. But those who have seen the film or read the book will recall that Pennywise is a shape-shifting creature who can take on various different appearances to scare his victims (King goes so far as to have the monster take the shape of pop-culture killers like the titular character from "I Was a Teenage Werewolf," "The Creature From the Black Lagoon," "The Mummy," and the shark from "Jaws"). This aspect of the character allows "Welcome to Derry" to get creative, finding ways to have Pennywise wreck constant havoc without having Skarsgård appear in every episode. This might disappoint some hoping to get wall-to-wall Pennywise, but it actually enhances the show by increasing the types of scares from episode to episode.

Unfortunately, "Welcome to Derry" also seems a little too hellbent on explaining every single mystery. This is a problem inherent to prequels in general: spelling things out and answering questions that no one was asking to begin with. Part of the power of a horror story like this involves keeping things mysterious; over-explaining things kills the momentum. Speaking with EW, Fuchs mentioned that one of the goals of the show is to reveal the "origin" of Pennywise, but ... do we really need that? Isn't the killer clown far scarier if he remains shrouded in mystery? He's a shapeshifting clown-monster — things like that should defy reasonable explanation, shouldn't they?

Whether or not "Welcome to Derry" over explains things remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though: the show is consistently bloody, with a mean streak that might catch some viewers off guard. Here is a horror show that lays the horror on thick, embracing the shape-shifting nature of its monster and exploiting it for all its worth (Does a pickle-jar zombie interest you? You're in luck! You want a scary version of Uncle Sam? You got it!). Any horror show that unleashes a torrent of creative ghouls on the viewer is commendable, and ties in nicely with the neverending spookhouse horrors of King's novel. For now, "It: Welcome to Derry" is a total monster mash that should satisfy hungry horror fans.

/Film Rating: 7 out of 10

"It: Welcome to Derry" premieres October 26, 2025 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.