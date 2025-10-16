HBO's It: Welcome To Derry Has A Link To Stephen King's The Shining

As a prequel to 2017's "It" and 2019's "It Chapter Two," HBO's "It: Welcome to Derry" fills in a lot of gaps left by the two movies. The show will be crucial viewing for fans of Stephen King's novels as it's set to delve deeper into the "macroverse" and the way in which the author's stories are all interconnected. One example is the character of Dick Hallorann, who's best known as the head chef of the Overlook Hotel in "The Shining" but who has roots in Derry. In the 1962-set series, he's played by Chris Chalk, who previously portrayed a young Lucius Fox in Fox's "Gotham" and Paul Drake in HBO's short-lived "Perry Mason" origin series.

What's Dick Hallorann doing in Derry? Well, any real fan will surely know that the character is mentioned in the original "It" novel and it seems for Chalk, explaining as much has become a bit of a chore. The actor spoke at a New York Comic Con panel (via Entertainment Weekly) where he said, "When people ask that question I go, 'You didn't read the book! You're not a big fan, are you?'"

The character of Hallorann originated in King's 1977 novel "The Shining," wherein he forms a bond with the young Danny Torrance due to their shared telepathic abilities. He was famously played by Scatman Crothers in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation of the book, where he took on a similar mentor role. But in "It," which was released in 1986, we learn that Hallorann was a member of the Derry community during the time in which "Welcome to Derry" is set. As such, he's actually a fairly big part of the new series, which it seems will present a much different version of Hallorann than fans have seen previously.