Why HBO's It: Welcome To Derry Is Crucial Viewing For Fans Of Stephen King's Other Novels

The name Maturin might not ring a bell in relation to Muschietti's "It" movies (despite some blatant Easter eggs), but this is "the turtle" that the director is referencing in the abovementioned quote. Maturin is no ordinary turtle, as he is said to have vomited out King's fictional universe (!) that is supposed to mirror our own, and is considered Pennywise's mortal enemy. Maturin's moral allegiance seems to be leaning towards benevolence, and he either appears or is mentioned in some of King's novels, including "Wizard and Glass" and "The Dark Tower." Moreover, it is known that the giant turtle communicates directly with Bill Denbrough in King's "It," where he urges the child to stand by his friends and perform the Ritual of Chud.

Maturin is an integral part of the Macroverse, but there's much, much more to this extra-dimensional space that Muschietti wants to dissect in his upcoming show. The true nature of Pennywise's evil can only be understood if we peer deep into the abyss, which might explain what It truly wants and why it chooses to terrorize Derry, of all places. "What does It want? Why is It here? All the cryptic elements of It, we're going to ruin and explain, Muschietti humorously states, making it clear that the scope of the story is far beyond Pennywise and his earthly reign of terror.

It goes without saying that die-hard King enthusiasts who are enamored by the Macroverse and its associated elements will find "It: Welcome to Derry" especially intriguing. This doesn't necessarily exclude complete newcomers or casual viewers, as the series could serve as an entry point into King's dense worldbuilding and the terrifying primordial creatures that are a part of it.