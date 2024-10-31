It: Welcome To Derry Will Adapt The Scariest Part Of The Original Stephen King Book

We finally have some concrete plot details for the upcoming series "It: Welcome to Derry." As the title suggests, this will expand upon the two-film adaptation of Stephen King's beloved novel, serving as a prequel to those films. Director Andy Muschietti and his producing partner (and sister) Barbara Muschietti are back (Andy will direct four out of nine episodes of season 1), and they're using this as an excuse to tackle portions of the novel they didn't have time for previously, including arguably the scariest scene from the novel.

Entertainment Weekly recently published a preview of the series, which is due to arrive on HBO and the Max streaming service next year. The show will feature Bill Skarsgard reprising his role as Pennywise the Clown. That is, indeed, scary, but the outlet confirms that the Black Spot sequence from the book is going to be adapted. This is a sequence that pulls from real-world fears, particularly racial violence in America.

In the book, Mike Hanlon visits his cancer-ridden father, Will Hanlon, in the hospital and learns about Will's days in the Air Force, when he and several of his pals opened up a bar called the Black Spot, which largely catered to Black members of the military. One fateful, horrifying night, the club was burned down by a white supremacist group called the Maine Legion of White Decency, leading to the deaths of many Black men who were trapped inside.

It's a truly horrific scene, and one that should absolutely be included in this "It" prequel series. The fact that the show is embracing this reveals that it's willing to portray deeper horrors in Derry beyond just those of Pennywise. Even in a story where a mysterious metaphysical entity feeds on children's fear, sometimes the most evil things are perpetrated by regular humans. Speaking further about how they approached the series, Andy and Barbara Muschietti had this to say: