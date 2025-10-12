Why Bill Skarsgård Was Hesitant About Playing Pennywise In HBO's It: Welcome To Derry
Bill Skarsgård is back in Derry, Maine, to terrorize some kids in "It: Welcome to Derry," the upcoming prequel series to the recent film adaptations of Stephen King's "It" that promises to deliver not just another terrifying story of a killer clown, but a proper origin story for Skargård's Pennywise the Clown.
This is excellent news for everyone who was scared out of their minds back in 2017 when Skarsgård first played Pennywise, as he was a big part of why that movie was so successful. It seems obvious that Skarsgård would reprise his role in the TV show as he is the only piece of connective tissue between the prequel series and the original story, but the actor originally was quite hesitant to return.
In the November 2025 issue of SFX Magazine, co-creator and executive-producer Andy Muschietti shared that Skarsgård struggled with returning to Derry. "I think he was a little hesitant at the beginning to play It again because he is something that he did in the past," Andy Muschietti explained. "Also, at that point, when we started talking about the series as something that was real and tangible, he had played a lot of very dark characters, and he was a little hesitant to go into it again." He explained, "Because, obviously, for someone who takes his work and his art so seriously as him, it takes a toll to live in the head of those characters for a long time."
Muschietti continued, "So he was a little hesitant at the beginning — and then something changed ... I guess that we started again, going into it and discussing all the virtues of this new story, and he decided to do it."
Bill Skarsgard's weird little guys
It's understandable that Skarsgård would have doubts about playing Pennywise again, considering he's not only been given a lot of villain roles in the years since "It," but specifically given that Skarsgård also recently played another huge movie monster in Count Orlok in "Nosferatu."
According to Muschietti's sister Barbara, who co-created and executive produced the show, explained that they had talked about adding a lot more exploration of Bob Gray to the "It" movies and later "Welcome to Derry." According to the producer, "We even had discussed making a third movie about Bob Gray before he was taken over by It and became Pennywise."
We don't know much about It, other than it's an interdimensional being who is billions of years old and presumably visited other planets before arriving on Earth. Though we don't expect to learn that much more about the entity in Welcome to Derry," it seems we will learn more about the man who It took over when it became Pennywise. We learned about Bob Gray in "It: Chapter Two," a human clown who has a striking resemblance to Pennywise without makeup, but we don't know much about his story, at least not yet.
As for Skarsgård, the actor has talked in the past about how much Pennywise changed his life, how much he put into the role, and how much he scared his child co-stars. It's understandable not to want to repeat oneself. Still, "It" wouldn't be the same without Skarsgård, so it's great news he was convinced to return after all.