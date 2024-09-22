The 10 Best Stephen King Books, Ranked

Stephen King has published a few short story collections (in fact, he just published on this year, titled "You Like it Darker"), but the King collection that had arguably the most impact was the first, "Night Shift," released in 1978. The common consensus in the world of publishing is that there's no money in short stories. Yet King had made such a name for himself by '78 that there was demand for more King! And before King hit it big with "Carrie," he had written a bunch of short stories, many of which ended up in men's magazines like "Cavalier." With "Night Shift," King compiled 20 stories and unleashed them on the public in one neat little package. These were bite-sized tales that delivered a dose of King to readers who might be too afraid to tackle his longer novels. As a result, a whole new batch of Stephen King fans were born.

The tales in "Night Shift" are pulpy and fun; simple stories about things that go bump in the night. King's strengths aren't exactly the ideas he comes up with, but rather how he handles them. He's immensely skilled at building characters and telling you everything you need to know about them in one or two sentences. This talent lends itself nicely to short stories, which need to hook you right away.

Within the pages of "Night Shift" reside "Children of the Corn," which is genuinely scary in story-form, despite what the endless terrible movies suggest; "Graveyard Shift," about blue-collar workers battling a giant rat monster; "Sometimes They Come Back," which is about malevolent greaser dudes, something King loves to write about; the unnerving "The Boogeyman," which features another familiar King trope: kids in peril; and more. Are all of these stories good? No, not entirely. "The Lawnmower Man," which inspired a movie that has pretty much nothing to do with its source material, is kind of ridiculous, although even there, King manages to invoke some unease. He's just that good.