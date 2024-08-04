Why Stephen King Wrote The Pet Sematary Screenplay Even Though He Didn't Like The Book

"Can Stephen King scare even himself? Has the author of 'Carrie,' 'The Shining,' 'Cujo,' and 'Christine' ever conceived a story so horrifying that he was for a time unwilling to finish writing it? Yes. This is it." So said the book jacket for "Pet Sematary," Stephen King's modern gothic horror novel about a burial ground that raises the dead. It was a great hook — the master of horror had written something so damn scary that even he was scared of it! But was such a claim accurate — or just good marketing material? The truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Published in 1983, "Pet Sematary" is one of King's most popular novels (it's actually my favorite of his books, and I've read 'em all, folks), and its concept of a cursed graveyard that brings the dead back to life has been fully ingrained into the public consciousness. If someone a mentions a "pet cemetery" in any context, there's a very good chance the first thing you'll think of is King's tale of terror, even if that's not the topic at hand. But if King had his way it would've never been published at all. Not so much because he thought it was too scary, but mostly because he thought it was just too damn dark. Speaking with EW in 2019, King admitted he revisited the book for the first time in years in audiobook form and came away taken aback at its bleakness. "... I listened to it, and thought, 'My God, this is just awful. It's just as dark as can be.'"

And he ain't kidding: "Pet Sematary" is all about death, and its morbid material and nasty twists and turns (including a storyline where a toddler gets run down by a truck, only to come back from the dead as a foul-mouthed cannibal zombie) tend to leave a bad taste in your mouth. In the same EW interview, King admits, "I just had the greatest time writing the book until I was done with it. And I read it over, and I said to myself, 'This is awful. This is really f***ing terrible.'" King didn't mean the book was "terrible" in terms of how it was written, but rather in regard to the ghoulish subject matter.

Despite how unpleasant it may be, "Pet Sematary" has been turned into movie twice — once in 1989, and again in 2019. And King actually penned the script for the 1989 film. But if the author thought the book was so darn awful, why did he bother to write the script? And how did the book get published in the first place?