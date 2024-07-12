Stephen King's Biggest Acting Role Was Inspired By A Looney Tunes Character

Stephen King is a great writer, but I don't think anyone will ever accuse him of being a great actor. For "Creepshow," King goes big. He's constantly bugging his eyes out and letting his mouth hang agape. It's all very comical — cartoonish, even. But to be fair to King, he was just doing what he was told. Because it seems like "cartoonish" is exactly what director George Romero was looking for.

In Jessie Horsting's book "Stephen King at the Movies," King reveals the acting advice he got from Romero. "I had a little trouble at first — George wanted a caricature of a dirt farmer, not a real one, and I had a little trouble giving it to him at first," King says. "He took me aside and said, 'Steve, you know the Roadrunner cartoons?' I said I did. He said, 'You know how Wile Coyote looks when he falls off a cliff?' I said I did. George said, 'Well, that's what I want.'"

And Romero was apparently happy with the performance. The director is quoted as saying, "Steve's wonderful, really good. In fact, I think he was a frustrated actor all along. He has great range and good comic timing. He did a terrific job."

"Creepshow" isn't exactly a movie that requires subtle, nuanced performances to begin with, so King did just find with his human Looney Tunes impersonation. King would also return for a cameo in "Creepshow 2," where he plays a truck driver. That performance is very brief, and slightly less ridiculous.