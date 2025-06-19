It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17 Will Have A Crossover No One Saw Coming

Over the course of 16 seasons, the gang from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" have gotten up to a whole lot of ridiculous mischief on TV shows within their own series. Frank (Danny DeVito), in particular, seems to be a somewhat regular fixture on local Philadelphia news, fearmongering in order to drive up sales of guns or water filters, and he's also appeared on talk shows with Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) while trying to do damage control for their Wolf Cola brand. The entire gang also appeared on an episode of the "Family Feud" spoof "Family Fight," as hosted by Keegan-Michael Key (giving us his best Steve Harvey impersonation), which ended with Dennis being utterly humiliated. In season 17, however, at least one member of the gang is going to go where they've never gone before: reality television.

While we already knew season 17 was going to feature the second chapter in the "It's Always Sunny" and "Abbott Elementary" crossover that kicked off earlier this year, showing the gang's side of what happened when they volunteered at the titular school, it appears this new batch of episodes will also feature a wholly different crossover that we never could have seen coming. You see, Frank is going to appear on a fictional version of "The Golden Bachelor," and it looks like it's going to be an absolute disaster in the very best way.