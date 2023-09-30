It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Creators Wrote An Ending For The Show Years Ago

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is the longest-running sitcom on television, but it wasn't always a guarantee that the raunchy comedy would stay on the air so long. In fact, the series creators prepared for the show to get canceled long before now. "It's Always Sunny" has run on FX since 2005 and the end is still nowhere in sight — the series was renewed through season 18 back in 2020, which leaves at least two more seasons to go. But that doesn't mean that the show's creators thought the fun would last forever. They even thought of an idea for a series finale way back in season 9 that could still be the way the show ends in the future.

For those who don't know, the series was co-created by Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day, all of whom also star in the series and take an active role in writing and directing. The environment is heavily collaborative, but they don't see eye to eye on everything, especially when it comes to major shifts in the show. However, when the network threatened to pull the plug, they found it surprisingly easy to agree on an ending.

"There was a time when season nine might have been the last season — and, interestingly enough, as important a decision as this is, the three of us came to an idea of how to end the show that we all really liked a lot and are leaning toward," Howerton revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "That's not to say it will be the one we end up with."

McElhenney elaborated that they came to the decision "very quickly, which was shocking to us because we can never agree on anything that big."