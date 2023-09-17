The Only It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Star Who's Actually From Philadelphia

The gang from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are all Philadelphia natives who have spent their entire lives residing in the City of Brotherly Love, but only one of the actors is actually from Philly. Charlie Day (Charlie) grew up in Rhode Island, Kaitlin Olson (Dee) is from Oregon, Danny DeVito (Frank) is from New Jersey, and Glenn Howerton (Dennis) is from an Air Force family who traveled all over but eventually settled in Alabama. That leaves only Rob McElhenney (Mac), the series creator, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That's right, McElhenney is the only true Philly person, and much of the Philadelphia-related humor comes from his personal experiences. (It also explains why he's the only character on the series with a bit of a Philly accent, though Howerton occasionally throws in a few Philly pronunciations, probably learned from his time with McElhenney.)

Over the years, Philadelphia has become a character in the series as much as the gang, Rickety Cricket, Artemis, or any of the other kooky characters that interact with Philly's foul five. Whether the gang is trying out for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, bartering for fruit and wicker chairs in the Italian Market, or visiting the Swann Memorial Fountain for its magical properties, there's lots of love for these locations. Without McElhenney's firsthand knowledge of the city, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" wouldn't have any authenticity and might feel like it could take place anywhere. Thankfully that's not the case, and audiences everywhere can learn a little about the historic city through the gang's hilarity.