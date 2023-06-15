It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Almost Fulfills Mac's Lifelong Dream

This post contains spoilers for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 16, episode 3 "The Gang Gets Cursed."

Mac's most defining quality, especially in these latest seasons of "Always Sunny," is his childlike nature. That famous "implication" scene in season 11's "The Gang Buys a Boat" works so well not just because of Dennis's barely-veiled psychopathy; it works because of Mac's earnest attempts to understand what Dennis is saying. Mac in that scene wants so badly to believe that he's misunderstanding what Dennis means, which only makes his gradual disillusionment even funnier.

This part of his personality was best utilized, however, in the season 5 episode "The World Series Defense," in which the rest of the gang finds out that Mac's been writing letters to beloved Phillies second baseman Chase Utley. "Dear Chase, I feel like I can call you Chase because you and I are so much alike," Dee reads from his letter. "I would love to meet you some day. It would be great to have a catch. I know I can't throw as fast as you but I think you'd be impressed with my speed. I love your hair. You run fast. Did you have a good relationship with your father? Me neither."

The letter keeps going, and it doesn't get any less embarrassing for Mac from there. The best part is when he explains his motivations to Dee afterward, saying he's hoping Chase can be like his older brother, only for Dee to point out, "That guy's like five years younger than you. You know that, right?" That may be true, but Mac's logic still holds up — emotionally speaking, Mac is very much the younger of the two.