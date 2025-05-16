Murderbot Finally Allows Alexander Skarsgård To Get Truly Weird (And It's A Delight)

This article contains spoilers for "Murderbot" season 1, episode 2

Even if you're not familiar with Martha Wells' "The Murderbot Diaries" novel series, its Apple TV+ adaptation "Murderbot" soon makes it clear that the viewer is in for something unique. "Murderbot" revolves around a dystopian, corporate-controlled future where space travel and colonization are fueled by rampant capitalism. Its main character is a SecUnit security cyborg (Alexander Skarsgård) that has hacked its control module and is therefore technically free from obeying commands. Unfortunately, it also knows full well that it's a bit of an outdated model, and can see extremely vividly how it would be caught and recycled for parts the minute it went fully rogue. As such, it soldiers on, fulfilling its mission of protecting a group of scientists to the best of its erratic ability, passing its downtime by binging media, struggling with budding sensations of compassion ... and narrating the events around it with no small amount of cynicism.

Apart from having all the makings of a highly entertaining sci-fi series that could very well join the ranks of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV+, the show comes with one surprising perk. The self-appointed Murderbot's Uncanny Valley nature and rich internal monologue make for a uniquely strange character that requires an actor who has a sculpted action hero look and the acting ability to get truly weird. As a member of the Skarsgård acting family, Alexander Skarsgård obviously has what it takes to do the latter — but because of his classic A-lister looks, roles where he can let loose the way his family members can are comparatively few and far between. "Murderbot" is the project that finally allows him to go all in on the weirdness front, and the end result is amazing.

