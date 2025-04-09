Murderbot Trailer Reveals Apple TV+'s New Sci-Fi Series With Alexander Skarsgård
There is nothing quite like a sci-fi comedy. In March, we were treated to a brilliant new film in the genre through the form of Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17," which was an adaptation of Edward Nashton's novel, "Mickey7." Although the film flopped at the box office, some have hailed the film as a worthwhile futuristic satire with arguably Robert Pattinson's best performance to date. Now, for those looking for laughs from outer space in the comfort of their home, AppleTV+ is bringing us more astronomical hilarity with their brand new series, "Murderbot," and this first official trailer gives us a glimpse at what space oddities are in store for viewers.
Based on Martha Wells' best-selling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, "The Murderbot Diaries," this new show was created by Academy Award-nominees Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz, and stars Emmy Award-winner Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role. Set in a high-tech future, the series follows Murderbot, a rogue security cyborg who unwittingly gains free will and thought, which it must keep a secret. To hide this development, it joins a dangerous mission to protect scientists on a planet, although it is more drawn to futuristic soap operas and exploring the meaning of life.
Alexander Skarsgård's Murderbot is supported by celebrated character actors
Alongside Alexander Skarsgård as Murderbot, the ensemble cast also includes Noma Dumezweni as Mensah, David Dastmalchian as Gurathin, Sabrina Wu as Pin-Lee, Akshay Khanna as Rathi, Tattiawna Jones as Arada, and Tamara Podemski as Bharadwaj. Among these recognizable names, viewers should feel ecstatic to see such stacked talent bringing a new sci-fi comedy to television.
Noma Dumezweni, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Hermione Granger in the play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is no stranger to sci-fi storytelling, having appeared in "Doctor Who" and "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams. As for David Dastmalchian, he is one of the most prominent genre character actors of the century, appearing in films such as "The Dark Knight," the "Ant-Man" trilogy, "Blade Runner 2049," "The Suicide Squad," and "Dune," and the trailer shows that he fits right at home here.
The trailer teases an upbeat yet thoughtful sci-fi adventure that looks to bring on the right mix of humor and drama amidst all the epic action. We even get a surprise appearance from John Cho, who plays an actor in a soap opera that the titular Murderbot is a big fan of. Overall, this trailer is quite intriguing, and as someone who has not read Martha Wells' books, I will now be seeking them out.
"Murderbot" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, May 16, 2025. The remaining eight episodes will drop every Friday through July 11.