5 Reasons Why Mickey 17 Flopped At The Box Office

Put bluntly, it was a very disappointing weekend at the box office. 2025 has not gotten off to the greatest start, with even Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World" only doing okay in theaters, as opposed to the massive windfalls we'd come to expect from these movies in years past. Save for the unexpected $2 billion Chinese blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," it's been tough sledding. In keeping with that sentiment, director Bong Joon Ho's long-awaited sci-fi flick "Mickey 17" hit theaters this past weekend with disappointing results.

The good news for Warner Bros. is that "Mickey 17," which stars Robert Pattinson ("The Batman"), topped the charts domestically with $19 million. It led a weekend with very little new competition, save for Paul W.S. Anderson's fantasy epic "In the Lost Lands," which barely managed $1 million in its debut. Overall, the domestic box office for the weekend totaled just over $53 million. That's bad, and the news unfortunately gets worse for WB and Director Bong.

With a massive budget and so-so reviews, "Mickey 17" is now firmly in flop territory. Having already opened in several overseas markets, the film's running total sits at $53.3 million. The road to profitability is now a pipe dream. So, what went wrong here? We're going to discuss some of the biggest reasons this promising endeavor went off the rails. Let's get into it.