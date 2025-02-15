Mickey 17 Review: Bong Joon-Ho Delivers Another Masterpiece

What's it feel like to die?

Through curious eyes as wide as saucers and nervous smiles hiding from beneath pinched lips, just about everyone on the colonizer ship heading to Niflheim (named for the cold, misty realm of the dead in Norse mythology) has asked this question to Mickey Barnes — or one of the many human printings of him — much to his chagrin. No matter how many times he dies, it never gets any easier, but Mickey finds solace in knowing that no matter what, he'll still wake up in the morning regardless of how brutal his demise was the day before.

After some risky financial dealings with loan sharks inspire Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) and his business partner Berto (Steven Yeun) to escape Earth to avoid being killed by the shark's heavies, Berto quickly finds a gig as a pilot, while Mickey volunteers to be an "expendable," or a person who will tackle suicide missions in the name of science for the betterment of the human colony. Each time he dies, a new version of him is printed out with all of his memories intact, even if the personalities of each print aren't perfectly in line.

Despite his unusual existence, Mickey managed to find love with Nasha (Naomi Ackie), giving this expendable a life worth living and more importantly, worth fighting for. But everything comes into jeopardy after the human print edition Mickey 17 is falsely believed to have died on an expedition across Niflheim, and another copy, Mickey 18 is printed in his place. Now the multiples of Mickey (and those that love them) must fight to keep them a secret from the ship's cult-like, fascist, egomaniacal, blowhard leader Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo) and his malevolent, puppeteering, sauce-obsessed wife Ylfa (Toni Collette) before they're exterminated for good.

With a sublime cast, "Mickey 17" is a deeply heartfelt and uncomfortably funny musing on capitalism, colonization, and corruption. It's a perfect film for our time, and Bong Joon-ho's best English-language film yet.