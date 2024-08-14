Blink Twice Review: Zoe Kravitz's Ambitious Thriller Delivers The Biggest Surprise Of 2024

When Zoë Kravitz announced that she would be making her feature directorial debut, the project was titled "Pussy Island." She told Deadline at the time that the title was "kind of a joke at first," but as the story co-written with E.T. Feigenbaum ("High Fidelity") evolved, the title possessed a deeper meaning. "It alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics," she said. Kravitz clarified that the title was still meant to be playful, and leads with that playfulness, but that it harbors some "heavy meaning" within its letters.

Unfortunately, the title doesn't exactly mesh with our Puritanical social rules, and putting a billboard outside the megaplex with Channing Tatum's face and huge letters reading "PUSSY ISLAND" was likely an impossibility, so the title was changed to "Blink Twice." Admittedly, there's a sick part of me that misses the far more provocative name, but "Blink Twice" truly encapsulates the shocking, ambitious, and total mindf**k of a movie Kravitz has created. Pulled from the expression "blink twice if you're in danger," the title likewise evokes the microdosing of anxiety that comes from "blink and you'll miss it."

Cocktail waitresses Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Jess (Alia Shawkat) are invited to the private island of billionaire tech mogul Slater King (Tatum), along with his entourage Vic (Christian Slater), Cody (Simon Rex), Tom (Haley Joel Osment), Lucas (Levon Hawke), Stacy (Geena Davis) and their dates Sarah (Adria Arjona), Camilla (Liz Caribel), Heather (Trew Mullen). The first third of the film lulls the audience into complacency with repetition, unlikable snobs oozing wealth and privilege, all the while teasing the looming warning that something is wrong with this island.

The result is a genuine, jaw-dropping thrill ride, and the biggest surprise film of the year.