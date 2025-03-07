If You've Only Seen Parasite, Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 Will Rattle You

If the only Director Bong film you've seen is "Parasite," then you have some really great cinema to discover ahead of you, especially if you end up digging "Mickey 17." In addition to the film containing a good amount of the thematic DNA of "Parasite" in it, there are also a number of elements from several other previous Bong Joon Ho films that can be found throughout the movie. Chief among these is material from his two other English language features to date, 2013's "Snowpiercer" and 2017's "Okja." In the former, Director Bong adapts a French sci-fi graphic novel, a story about a future where the Earth has been so ravaged after a disastrous attempt to solve climate change that everything has frozen over, leaving the last remnants of the human race to endlessly circle the globe on a perpetually moving train called Snowpiercer. Like "Mickey 17" and "Parasite," "Snowpiercer" uses visual iconography to delineate its characters by their class, with the poor passengers at the back of the train literally fighting their way to the front.

Meanwhile, in "Okja," Director Bong depicts an alternate present day where scientists have devised a way to breed a "super pig," a creature which is intended to serve as a new, superior food source. Unfortunately, the scourge of capitalism rears its ugly head again, with the unscrupulous Mirando Corporation making a point out of mistreating these animals (including the titular super pig), leading to an activist group attempting to rescue the creatures. This concept makes a return in "Mickey 17" thanks to Marshall's wife, Ylfa (Toni Collette), becoming obsessed with slaughtering the Creepers and using their tails to make various gourmet sauces. Speaking of the Creepers, there are echoes of Director Bong's 2006 film "The Host" in them as well, insofar as they're kaiju-like creatures who perhaps aren't necessarily the actual (or only) monsters around.

Ultimately, though, if "Mickey 17" ends up rattling you, that's probably a good thing. There's no better way to expand your artistic horizons than a good rattling, because it's the kind of experience which ends up sticking with you for a long while. More often than not, you'll find that having your expectations upended and boundaries pushed (again, artistically) will only deepen your interests and tastes, leading you to new places you may not have gone to before. Whether those places are other dystopian sci-fi films, the rest of Director Bong's work, or some combination of the two, then "Mickey 17" might be a whole new gateway film for you and hundreds of others. To paraphrase John Lennon: all we are saying is give Mickey a chance.