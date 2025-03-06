6 Best Movies Like Mickey 17 You Need To Watch Next

If you've finished shaking off the snow from Niflheim and have picked out your preferred size of pet creeper to take home, you're probably in the mood for some more sci-fi fun like Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17." The newest film from the Oscar-winning director comes with two Robert Pattinsons for the price of one (well, 18 Robert Pattinsons if you count all the previous multiples lost to outer space mishaps). The Pattinsons occupy a captivating sci-fi world that sometimes feels like the most expensive "Doctor Who" episode ever made, and we say that with the utmost respect. "Mickey 17" is the kind of refreshing and daring movie we need now more than ever, but it also shared DNA with a handful of other sci-fi gems you can watch right now.

We've compiled a list of excellent post-watches after "Mickey 17" that share the same vibe, themes, and wonderfully bizarre ideas that even Bong Joon-ho himself would likely enjoy watching (mainly because he directed some of them). So clear your queue and add these to your watchlist immediately — starting with an overlooked Netflix gem that showcases Bong's love for science fiction and bonkers beasties in equal measure.