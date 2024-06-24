Edge Of Tomorrow Fans Shouldn't Give Up Sequel Hopes Yet

For fans of the 2014 sci-fi action film "Edge of Tomorrow," the wait for a sequel has been long and full of disappointment. For a while there in 2022 it seemed like Warner Bros. might make a TV show that would serve as a sequel/spinoff, but two years later there still haven't been any updates. And though there've been plenty of rumors of a sequel movie in development, we've still gone ten years now without any official announcement.

Admittedly, it makes sense that "Edge of Tomorrow" would take a while to get a sequel greenlit. It wasn't a huge hit when it first came out; thanks to its $175 million budget, its $370 million worldwide box office earnings were considered a disappointment. It also doesn't help that the two main leads, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, have been so busy over the past decade. Even if the studio knew exactly which direction they wanted to take the sequel, it would've been difficult to schedule both stars in between countless "Mission Impossible" and "A Quiet Place" films.

Still, in a recent interview with Total Film, director Doug Liman teased that a potential sequel is still possible. In fact, there's more behind-the-scenes interest in the idea that you might expect.