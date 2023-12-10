That Edge Of Tomorrow TV Show Remains Shrouded In Mystery, But Here's What We Want To See
What if there was no tomorrow? That's an existential question posed not only by the 2014 time loop film "Edge of Tomorrow," but also by its sequel's complicated status following the original's successful release. Ever since 2015, director Doug Liman and stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt have spoken at various times about a sequel movie getting off the ground. At one point, Liman had said that the sequel would be entitled "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" (referencing the movie's ersatz title/subtitle) and that the film's co-writer Christopher McQuarrie would also return. He even claimed that the concept was so good that "it's gonna revolutionize how people make sequels."
Alas, a myriad of obstacles have gotten in the way in the intervening years between that statement and now, with Blunt saying in August 2023 that she's still interested in making a sequel, but doesn't know when or how it could happen. Given the project's stalled status, it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery has expressed an interest in taking the property to television instead, hoping to develop a series out of it. Ironically enough, that idea has weathered its own behind-the-scenes snafu.
For now, it seems that an "Edge of Tomorrow" series is more likely to happen (or at least happen sooner) than a sequel. If and when it does, here are a few things we'd like to see included in the show.
The return of Cage and Vrataski
Foremost on our minds — let's be real, foremost on everyone's minds who loved the film — is what happens to Major William Cage (Cruise) and Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Blunt) after the final moments of "Edge of Tomorrow." The movie leaves Cage having destroyed the Omega Mimic in Paris and resetting back to the beginning of the film, before Rita and he ever met. Cage still retains his skills and, most significantly, his memories. This means his relationship with Rita is much deeper than the woman realizes. The movie's most major cliffhanger is: will the two almost-lovers reconnect in this new timeline?
Sadly, this question being addressed by the TV show would likely follow either one of two paths. Either Cage and Vrataski will be referred to offscreen, or they'll be recast with new actors (like many TV shows spun off from films, like "Stargate SG-1," "Robocop: The Series," et al), thus robbing fans of the joy of seeing Cruise and Blunt reunite. Still, in this brave new world of prestige TV, never say never: shows like "The Mandalorian," "Chucky," and others have maintained impressive continuity of plot and actors between themselves and the films they're spun off from, and while it's unlikely that either Cruise or Blunt would commit to a full series, they may be able to appear nonetheless.
Mimic mayhem
One aspect of an "Edge of Tomorrow" TV show that shouldn't require lengthy contracts or scheduling negotiations is the return of the alien menace plaguing the Earth, the time-bending Mimics. Although it seems Cage ended their invasion with the destruction of their Omega, it's always possible that more of them exist in the universe, and those new bugs would surely be looking for some revenge. Alternatively, the show could flashback to the beginning of the Mimic War, dramatizing how the whole thing began.
Where a series based on the film could really take a unique turn would be in introducing some heretofore unseen powers that the Mimics may have. Maybe a person only getting a little bit of Alpha blood into their system would allow them to loop through time in smaller increments; perhaps only minutes or hours instead of the full day that Cage and Vrataski got. Maybe there's another breed of Mimic that allows them (and whoever they may come into contact with) to see a little bit into the future, or potential futures.
Or, to go a little farther with that idea, maybe there are other alien races or beings in the universe with their own unique power sets that decide to take a shot at Earth after the Mimics have failed! Given that "Edge of Tomorrow" was adapted from Hiroshi Sakurazaka's novel "All You Need Is Kill," maybe a crossover with another Sakurazaka property could be in order: "Edge of Tomorrow vs. Death Note," anyone?
A twisted timeline
The thing an "Edge of Tomorrow" series cannot (or, at least, should not) be is a straightforward sci-fi action series. The movie and source novel's central hook, featuring a character (or characters) stuck in a time loop, is part and parcel of what makes it great, and throwing that away would be foolish.
So with that understood, it seems likely that the TV show would follow in the footsteps of other time loop shows like "Russian Doll," "Day Break," and other examples. Despite there being so many time loop shows and films, the concept still allows for a lot to play around with. For instance, an entire season of the show could all revolve around the same day, or each episode could feature a different loop, or — perhaps most intriguingly — the show could even take place parallel to the film's storyline.
One thing's for sure: "Edge of Tomorrow" continues to be a beloved cult hit, and there's certainly a lot of potential within it, whether it involves returning characters or compelling new ones. If all the kinks can finally be worked out, we may actually have a "Tomorrow" to look forward to.