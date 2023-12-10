That Edge Of Tomorrow TV Show Remains Shrouded In Mystery, But Here's What We Want To See

One aspect of an "Edge of Tomorrow" TV show that shouldn't require lengthy contracts or scheduling negotiations is the return of the alien menace plaguing the Earth, the time-bending Mimics. Although it seems Cage ended their invasion with the destruction of their Omega, it's always possible that more of them exist in the universe, and those new bugs would surely be looking for some revenge. Alternatively, the show could flashback to the beginning of the Mimic War, dramatizing how the whole thing began.

Where a series based on the film could really take a unique turn would be in introducing some heretofore unseen powers that the Mimics may have. Maybe a person only getting a little bit of Alpha blood into their system would allow them to loop through time in smaller increments; perhaps only minutes or hours instead of the full day that Cage and Vrataski got. Maybe there's another breed of Mimic that allows them (and whoever they may come into contact with) to see a little bit into the future, or potential futures.

Or, to go a little farther with that idea, maybe there are other alien races or beings in the universe with their own unique power sets that decide to take a shot at Earth after the Mimics have failed! Given that "Edge of Tomorrow" was adapted from Hiroshi Sakurazaka's novel "All You Need Is Kill," maybe a crossover with another Sakurazaka property could be in order: "Edge of Tomorrow vs. Death Note," anyone?