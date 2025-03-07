Mickey 17 Marks Robert Pattinson's Best Performance To Date

Believe it or not, once upon a time, Robert Pattinson was not considered a top-notch actor. Sad but true! To be fair, there were a lot of mitigating factors surrounding this, chief among them the fact that he exploded onto the scene as the male lead in the "Twilight" saga, finding himself at the epicenter of that dubious pop-cultural phenomenon. Despite hordes of screaming young fans going wild for the English actor based on his beauty (and the wish fulfillment that his "Twilight" character, Edward Cullen, represented), the dismissal of Pattinson by snooty folks at the time (including, regrettably, my past self) helped teach us a valuable lesson later, one which we keep failing to learn: teen girls do tend to have good taste.

After all, almost immediately following his tenure in the "Twilight" films, Pattinson used his newfound clout to become a star to be reckoned with. He doubled down on a collaboration with the cerebral Canadian provocateur David Cronenberg, appearing in both "Cosmopolis" and "Maps to the Stars." That double whammy signaled his interest in working with challenging, independent, arthouse filmmakers, and from there he went on to appear in movies by the likes of Brady Corbet, James Gray, the Safdie brothers, the Zellner brothers, Claire Denis, and Robert Eggers. Even when he chose to delve back into mainstream blockbuster material, it was with Christopher Nolan (for "Tenet") and Matt Reeves, who gave him a whole new group of screaming fans by casting him as a new Bruce Wayne in "The Batman." (As Pattinson observed bemused recently, these fans are now predominantly male, but no less rabid.)

Throughout his screen career, Pattinson has proven his acting chops numerous times over, and that very much includes his work within the "Twilight" saga. Although he's done fantastic work in a number of rightly well-regarded movies, it feels like he hasn't yet achieved a signature role that would compete with or perhaps even surpass Edward in the public consciousness, even though Connie in "Good Time" and Winslow in "The Lighthouse" came close. However, with the release of Pattinson's latest film, Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17," that achievement has arrived.

The actor's performance in "Mickey 17" is absolutely superlative, and it's highly likely that it will become the new benchmark for all his work that follows.