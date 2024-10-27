Robert Pattinson's 5 Weirdest Movie Accents, Ranked

Some things in life are just certain. Death. Taxes. Robert Pattinson affecting a weird accent in a movie. So, which ones are his absolute weirdest? The competition is pretty tough, if I'm being honest.

Pattinson's accent work isn't just some running bit; as he told Terry Gross and NPR in 2019, it's an essential part of his process. After saying that he and his friends spent their childhoods listening to American rap music and mimicking the accents, Pattinson continued, "And still to this day, I mean, whenever I'm doing a movie or a character in an English accent, I mean, I find — I literally feel like I'm naked. And I can't — I'm incapable of doing my normal voice in a character. It just doesn't come out at all. It's — every single time I read something, the first thing to change is — has something to do with my voice. It kind of — it just does it naturally. And I think there's — I find a kind of deep pleasure in doing accents as well."

The fact that Pattinson's inclination to adopt increasingly strange accents for his wide variety of roles is actually incredibly important to him as an actor doesn't mean he doesn't clearly enjoy, as Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds once put it, "[getting] real weird with it." The hype over Pattinson's zany voice work only intensified after the trailer for Bong Joon-ho's new movie "Mickey 17" dropped, featuring Pattinson adopting a wild, almost whiny voice as the titular Mickey. Question is, which are his best weird accents from his previous movies and, again, which one is the weirdest?