Mickey 17 Trailer: Robert Pattinson Stars In Bong Joon-Ho's Trippy Sci-Fi Movie

What do you do after you've won the Oscar for Best Picture? If you're Bong Joon-ho, you get right back to work to make another banger, and choose to make it potentially weirder and more studded with Hollywood stars than anything you've made before. The first full trailer for Bong's "Parasite" follow-up "Mickey 17" is finally here, and his adaptation of Edward Ashton's trippy sci-fi novel, "Mickey7," looks great — darkly funny, unnerving, and, yes, trippy.

The first sneak peek of the new movie came over a year ago, in December 2022. At that point, "Mickey 17" was due to hit theaters by early 2024, but it was subsequently delayed by what The Hollywood Reporter previously referred to "post-strike production shifts," which no doubt gave the movie's team more time to make it as sharp and cinematic as possible in post-production.

"Mickey7" and Bong's new movie both follow the life of an "expendable," a man designed to be regenerated with a new body and his old memories each time he dies. In the case of Robert Pattinson's Mickey, he's died 16 times while attempting to colonize a frozen planet, although the footage from the film screened at CinemaCon earlier this year revealed that the movie features two Mickey variations — 17 and 18 — attempting to pretend to be one guy since expendable multiples aren't allowed to coexist in this world. The film also stars Steven Yeun (inhabiting the same weirdly funny space as he did in Bong's "Okja"), Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and "Blink Twice" star Naomie Ackie.