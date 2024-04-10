Mickey 17 Footage Reaction: Words Cannot Describe The First Bonkers Look From Director Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite Follow-Up

When your last film won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Film, what in the heck could you possibly do for an encore? When you're Bong Joon-ho, a one-of-a-kind cinematic visionary who's yet to make a less-than-great movie, you go to Warner Bros and you go epic.

Bong's follow-up to his 2019 triumph "Parasite" is "Mickey 17," an adaptation of Edward Ashton's critically acclaimed science fiction novel about an expendable space explorer (Robert Pattinson) sent on a perilous mission to colonize the ice planet Niflheim. When the first Mickey dies, a human print is generated with most of the deceased's memories intact. In Ashton's book, the human printing process is set to continue indefinitely after the newest iteration of Mickey dies. But when one Mickey survives after being presumed dead, there are now two Mickeys on Niflheim – which would result in both being eliminated.

"Mickey 17" may not sound like a slam-dunk blockbuster (which it kinda needs to be given its reported $150 million budget), but Bong has more than earned the benefit of the doubt. The film has encountered some turbulence on the way to theaters. Its March 29, 2024 release date was scrubbed due to post-production delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike. "Mickey 17" will now open internationally on January 31, 2025, which has raised eyebrows around the industry. Unless there's a late-December Oscar-qualifying run planned, this means WB does not consider the film awards-worthy. Variety's Tatiana Siegel reported last February that WB execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are "said to be less pumped" for the movie, though a WB rep countered, "There is, of course, enthusiasm for it."

Well, according to /Film's Ryan Scott, who was present to check out some brand-new footage from the movie, "Mickey 17" looks exceptional, and De Luca himself called it a "big, bold original swing."