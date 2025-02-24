Will Robert Pattinson's Batman Join The New DCU? James Gunn Has The Final Answer

After years of uncertainty, the future of the DC franchise is finally starting to round into shape. Even after James Gunn and Peter Safran officially stepped in to run the rebranded DC Universe as co-CEOS, putting an end to what director Zack Snyder began with 2013's "Man of Steel," questions have continued to swirl over the various (and very different) projects already in development. While Gunn will put his stamp on the "Superman" reboot later this year, Matt Reeves' standalone Batman Epic Crime Saga has continued to flourish on both the big and small screen thanks to the recent success of HBO's "The Penguin" series. Despite plans for a proper Batman reboot with Andy Muschietti's "The Brave and the Bold," however, many fans have remained steadfast about taking a much simpler route: merging Robert Pattinson's take on the character with the rebooted shared universe that Gunn and Safran are putting together.

Now, though, we can put those questions to rest. In a special DC Studios presentation held by Gunn and Safran late last week, Gunn addressed the Batman(s) in the room. When asked by a reporter about whether Pattinson would make the jump from what's been otherwise billed as an Elseworlds venture and join the DC Universe or not, Gunn definitively responded:

"It's certainly not the plan. It's certainly not the plan, no."

You heard it here first, folks. That puts to rest any more speculation about Reeves' reinterpretation of Gotham City and its extremely grounded tone somehow being folded into the colorful, fantastical, and heightened feel of "Superman" and the rest of the DCU titles to come. Safran chimed in to provide further context for what their intentions are with introducing their own Batman into the mix: