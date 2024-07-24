Robert Pattinson's Batman Universe Has An Official Name & We Have Mixed Feelings

As of right now, 2022's "The Batman" exists as a single film and nothing more. That's all going to change this fall when the spin-off series "The Penguin" arrives, as the show picks up in the aftermath of director Matt Reeves' film, bringing back Colin Farrell as the title character, aka "Oz Cobb," short for Oswald Cobblepot, his name from the pages of DC Comics. It turns out that Reeves and his producing partner Dylan Clark have a name for this forthcoming franchise within the larger DC Universe. Get ready for the "Batman Epic Crime Saga."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves and Clark spoke about "The Penguin" and how it will bridge the gap between the films, with "The Batman: Part II" currently set to hit theaters in 2026 after being delayed a full year. Within the story, it's revealed that will be the title they are using internally to describe their corner of the DC Universe. It's not quite as snappy as the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the MonsterVerse, to say the very least of it.

At the same time, it's not quite as bad as "Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters" either. The piece explains that the duo intends to launch a universe of movies and shows that branches off from the 2022 film, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. At one point, there were shows about the Gotham P.D. and Arkham Asylum in the works, both of which have since been put on the backburner. So, for the time being, the shape and scope of this so-called epic crime saga remains elusive. Reeves explained how the notion of this universe came together, saying the following: