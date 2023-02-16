David Dastmalchian Is Living The Nerd's Dream [Exclusive Interview]

It's always nice to see Mr. Vincent Price behind you [in your office]. I just watched him in "Theater of Blood" for the first time.

So good. It's so good.

Amazing. He called that his best performance.

That, "Pit and the Pendulum," and "Usher." He was so good at everything he did. He was a master, man. I think that "The Abominable Dr. Phibes" is such a blast to watch, too. Yeah, he's the best, man.

Him, Christopher Lee, and those actors you love — what about them and how they approached their work inspires you?

Look at the expressiveness that someone like Lon Chaney can bring to his work, even under this intense layering of makeup and wires and paint. There's something to me that's super inspiring about someone being in a movie that, for all intents and purposes, is a modern day folktale fable, that is, to most people, a tale told to just make you shiver and scream. There's a lot more to the genre than that, but I think a lot of people do go to this to see a good spooky picture, just for the fun of the roller coaster that it is.

Vincent Price or Lon Chaney or Boris Karloff or Christopher Lee or Peter Cushing brought the level of technical artistry and proficiency to bring these characters to life without any sense of irony. Some of the pictures they did that were comedic or more campy, there was a sense of irony, but in a large majority of the body of their works, you're looking at actors that brought their heart and soul to every frame and every line and every performance. To me, that's what made films like "Frankenstein" make me cry, what made Oliver Reed's performance in "Curse of the Werewolf" so captivating for me. I always think of Vincent Price and how powerfully he could use his voice, his eyes, his gaze, his delivery. All that training that he spent years developing on the stage to tell stories that maybe some people were like, "That's just silly."

I love it. I think it's beautiful, and it inspires me. Because when I show up to a film set, and let's say it's a superhero film or a monster picture and there's green screens or blue screens, or there's pumps of fake blood getting primed up to spray all over the place, I guess it would be easy to maybe take a step back and turn down the levels of engagement a bit, but I don't want the easy way. I want to do it the way my heroes did it, and I want to find my way to get lost into that stuff and tell stories that transport people no matter what the genre is.

Like Price, you have a background in theater. When actors like Brando came along, he decided to lean into his training in theater to stand out. For you, when you're making "Ant-Man" movies, how does your theater background help you?

The easiest way to describe it is to say I think every actor should spend time on stage. I had to figure out how to convincingly and effectively communicate lines of text from, let's say, a master like Tennessee Williams at two o'clock on a Sunday afternoon to an audience where I'm delivering a monologue, which is a direct address to an audience of people, many of whom would be staring at me, rapt with engagement, but many of whom were falling asleep or looking for candies in their bags or checking their phones, and that didn't mean s***.

So what? It didn't matter. I wasn't there to worry about whether or not they were digging in their purses or not. There was somebody out there in that house that was locked in with me, and my job was to tell that story and deliver those lines as they were written with as much proficiency as I could possibly muster under the guidance of whatever director had directed me in that play.

When I think about being on set, there's gaffers and electricians and boom operators and special effects artists and ADs running around, pulling their hair out, trying to keep us on schedule. There are giant blue screens and green screens because we can't build a giant forest for everything that we need when we're supposed to be in the jungle or whatever. We're in Dracula's castle. Well, sometimes we need to put that stuff up. To me, the power of my imagination, the power of believing what it is that I'm trying to do is all that matters. All those years of having to believe that I was in a realistic setting when I was actually in a small storefront theater in Chicago looking at 25 empty folding chairs, it's magic to me. It's the magic of the imagination.