David Dastmalchian Never Wants To Stop Writing ﻿﻿﻿Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter [Interview]

The covers for all these issues really pop. What are some of the influences behind them?

Lucas is such an amazing artist, but he's also a workhorse. The guy lives and breathes to have pen and blood dripping. He just doesn't stop. He does all of my inks, all of my pencils, all of my covers. We just collaborated on another project that just got posted. Did you see that? The Last Podcast On The Left? Do you ever listen to the Last Podcast?

I haven't.

They're publishing a comic book and they took some of their favorite stories that they're publishing into a big book, a graphic novel book. Lucas and I teamed up for one of those stories. So they just posted some of his art on their Instagram today. We have other things that we're cooking up.

Lucas' covers, man. 2.1 is so good. Jerri looks like such a badass, but she still looks like she has no idea what she's doing in her eyes, and that's what I wanted because she's an amateur. She's ready to jump into this and fight tooth and nail, but she doesn't know what she's doing. She's a total amateur and she's going to cause some really major, bad mistakes because that's what amateurs do.

Then when you've seen 2.2, which is gruesome because how we deal with werewolves is pretty gruesome. 2.3 absolutely captures a 1940s classic comic cover, wartime EC, that energy that I wanted. He just nailed it. In fact, he even created a vintage Count Crowley graphic like you would see on an old golden age comic seal, which I tattooed on my arm as soon as I saw it because it was so good.

You have 22, 23 pages with monster mayhem, but also a serious depiction of addiction and recovery. How do you not only talk about but show with Lucas how Jerri struggles with addiction?

Lucas is the perfect partner for that, because he can convey so much in an expression even if the action might be Jerri storming out of a meeting, Jerri going to fight a monster, Jerri trying not to crash her car. There's so much happening in her eyes and in her psychology, just like for all of us as human beings. Lucas won't allow one line to be wasted when it comes to that work that he does around her or any of the other character's eyes, their mouths, what's happening with their faces.

For me, "Count Crowley" connects with all the things that I love, care about, fear, worry about, and want to tell stories about. One of the most important stories is mental health and addiction recovery. I knew that giving Jerri the same internal demons and monsters that I have was going to help me in the writing process, because whenever I'm in doubt about what it is that I need from a scene, from an adventure, from a challenge, I just have to look inside myself.

There's always some metaphorical, if not a direct correlation, between what's happening in her life and what it's like to be someone on the path of recovery. She has a lot of healing to do, man. She's got PTSD from an assault, she has deep wounds from the death of her parents, which we haven't even gotten into yet. We've got her depression, anxiety, and her addiction. As long as her battle with her internal demons is going neck and neck with her battle with the monsters in the world, I feel like it gives me this perfect engine to drive this story because the fuel from one battle feeds the other and the mechanics from another battle she's fighting are what are pumping the engine of the other. We'll go back to this numerous times. I'm now 20 years into my recovery journey.

Congratulations.

Thank you. I am thinking a lot about the stuff that I still have to work on and still have to learn about and Jerri's going to have to do that in the beginning. For me, gaining people's trust was so hard because I had broken so much trust, getting the self confidence to do what I needed to do to take care of myself and my responsibilities was so hard because I had so many bad habits that I had picked up over time. Learning to care enough about myself to do what I needed to do and what was right, that was so hard.

Jerri's having those exact same battles. It's just a little more fun because when she shows up late to a meeting, even if she was doing the right thing — let's say she was having a major brawl with a vampire — she's still late to a meeting and people are still doubting her. She's having to confront people's disappointment in her. She can't tell them that she was just trying to stop a vampire. It's really fun.

By the way, I admire your openness about your journey. I do think it helps make people with similar struggles feel less alone.

That's all I want, man. That's the power of story. A well-told story can make you feel a little less alone for a while. So that's the goal.