Meet Andor's Luthen Rael, The Star Wars Universe's Tragically Unsung Rebel Commander [Exclusive]

It ain't easy being a hero in the overlooked corner of the "Star Wars" universe inhabited by Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the various figures in his circles. As shown in the Disney+ series "Andor" (and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" before it), this is a very different kind of tale from the grand, operatic, and mythic storytelling of the main Skywalker Saga films. Here, good guys die without even a moment of glory, the bad guys succeed precisely because of the ruthless precision and efficiency in their mundane bureaucracy, and otherwise straightforward concepts like "good" and "bad" in the first place start to break down dramatically. Without Jedi, the Force, or predestined prophecies to help, the outmanned and outgunned rebels of "Andor" are truly on their own.

Nobody represents this lonely, underdog struggle quite like Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael. The shadowy figure was first introduced early on as a mysterious broker, facilitating Bix Caleen's (Adria Arjona) trafficking of stolen items right from under the Empire's nose. Little did we realize just how much more there was to Luthen than initially met the eye. With the relentless private security force led by Syril Karn hot on Andor's heels, Luthen had no choice but to play the hand he was dealt and reveal the true purpose behind making contact: recruitment to the Rebellion.

In the weeks since, the undercover Rebel leader has rapidly turned into one of the most multifaceted — and mysterious — characters ever introduced into franchise canon. As it happens, /Film can exclusively debut a new behind-the-scenes "Andor" featurette that's all about the enigma of Luthen Rael. Watch it for yourself below!